Fire breaks out at GST Bhawan, showroom

Jalandhar, June 12

Two fire incidents were reported from the city this morning. The first incident was reported at a handloom showroom near Jyoti Chowk, and the second took place on the fifth floor of GST Bhawan.

Panic ensued when passersby noticed smoke billowing from the handloom showroom, Amar Sons. The owner was alerted and fire brigade teams arrived shortly thereafter. It took approximately three to four hours to bring the fire under control. A major catastrophe was averted as a bank is located on the floor below the showroom, but before it could spread, it was brought under control.

Meanwhile, all the goods in the showroom were burnt to ashes, resulting in losses estimated to be in lakhs. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but short-circuit is believed to be the cause.

While firefighting efforts were underway at Jyoti Chowk, the Fire Department received a call around 11 am about another outbreak on the fifth floor of GST Bhawan. This fire incident was brought under control after about two hours. It was learnt that a substantial number of records for the entire Punjab were destroyed in the fire. The cause of this fire is also under investigation, but no casualties were reported in either incident.

An employee at GST Bhawan informed that he was working as usual when suddenly he felt the smell of something burning.

“The employees were quickly moved to safety as the source of the fire was investigated. Police personnel deployed at the office discovered the fire and the entire floor was promptly evacuated,” he said.

He further said an alarm was raised and the Fire Brigade arrived at the scene. Using about five to seven fire engines, the flames were eventually controlled, with firefighters accessing the building from an adjacent structure.

