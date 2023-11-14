 Firecrackers spark blaze at house, godown on Diwali eve in Hoshiarpur : The Tribune India

Picture for representational purpose only.



Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 13

Three incidents of fire were reported in the area on the Diwali night. The fire brigade personnel brought all three fires under control in time and major losses were averted.

The firecrackers sparked fire in all the three incidents. Sub Fire Officers Vinod Kumar and Arun Kumar said before Diwali festival, four teams were formed by the Fire Department to deal with every kind of situation.

Firemen Arunesh Saini, Raman and Lalit Kumar were deployed at Dussehra Ground; Shubham, Kamaljeet Singh and Rahul at Roshan Ground; Avtar Singh, Ajaypal Singh and Deepak Kumar at Mahilpur Adda; and Arun Kumar, Yogesh Kumar, Baljeet Singh and Ravi Kumar were present at the fire station. A large crowd had gathered at various places in the city during the celebrations.

Fire engines were kept ready in the outer areas around the city so that if any untoward incident happened, no time was wasted in sending vehicles out of the crowd to spot.

The information about fire at a house in Ambe Valley was given by Sunny Kumar. As soon as the information was received, the firemen took immediate steps to control the blaze.

In a Preet Nagar locality, a fire broke out in a meter box installed outside a house. On receiving information, a team of the Fire Department reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

On Monday morning, a fire broke out at a godown in Thathlan village when a rocket (firecracker) fell on it. It was immediately brought under control by firemen. Officials said no loss of life was reported in the three incidents.

