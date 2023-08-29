Firing, murder bid: 10 booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked 10 persons on the charges of firing, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhpal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Dilwar Singh, a resident of Sahem village, Navi and Ravinder Pal of Mandla village, Sunil Kumar, alias Kalu Katta, of Singh Pur Dona village, Arash Deep, alias Shera, of Fakhru Wal village, Iqbal Singh, Vijay Mantri and Sekhar, all residents of Kalyan Pur village, Sandeep Kumar, alias Dilli, a resident of Rasul Pur Kalan village, and Manni, a resident of Abadan village. Sharan Deep, a resident of Nawan Pind village, complained to the police that he, along with his companions, was going to Seham village late on August 27 evening. The suspects who were carrying firearms and sharp weapons attacked them. They suffered serious injuries in the incident. A case has been registered against the suspects. OC

Three booked for defaming leader

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three persons on the charges of defaming an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. SHO and investigating officer Inspector GS Nagra said the suspects had been identified as Pardeep Singh, Nachhtar Singh and Parminder Singh Johal, all residents of Tahli village. Darshan Singh Tahli, a resident of Tahli village and an APP lender, complained to the police that the suspects, with a common intention to erode his social image, insult and defame him, posted a video on the social media, alleging that Tahli was pressuring the police to register false cases against his opponents, indulging in hooliganism publicly and encouraging open sale of drugs in the village and areas. The SHO said a case was registered against the suspects. OC

Two arrested for snatching

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested two persons for snatching a woman’s chain on the temple premises. Investigating Officer Amarik Lal said the suspects had been identified as Sukhdev Lal, a resident of Parjian Khurd village, and Rajan, alias Raju, a resident of Shamsha Bad village. Jayoti, a resident of Mohalla Gujjran, Nurmahal, complained to the police that she was going to pay obeisance at Baba Bhoot Nath temple with her sister-in-law on the evening of August 17. An unidentified person entered the temple from the main gate and snatched her gold chain before fleeing on a motorcycle driven by his accomplice. Investigating Officer Amrik Lal said a case was registered against the suspects. The police recovered the snatched gold chain and a sharp weapon from their possession. OC

Thunderstorm, rain in Phagwara

Phagwara: Thunderstorm followed by heavy rain lashed several parts of the region including Phagwara, Goraya, Phillaur and Nakodar on Monday morning. Several cars were seen damaged with trees falling down on vehicles on the Railway road, Phagwara. Power supply remained disrupted in all these effected cities.

