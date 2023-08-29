 Firing, murder bid: 10 booked : The Tribune India

BRIEFLY

Firing, murder bid: 10 booked

Firing, murder bid: 10 booked

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked 10 persons on the charges of firing, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhpal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Dilwar Singh, a resident of Sahem village, Navi and Ravinder Pal of Mandla village, Sunil Kumar, alias Kalu Katta, of Singh Pur Dona village, Arash Deep, alias Shera, of Fakhru Wal village, Iqbal Singh, Vijay Mantri and Sekhar, all residents of Kalyan Pur village, Sandeep Kumar, alias Dilli, a resident of Rasul Pur Kalan village, and Manni, a resident of Abadan village. Sharan Deep, a resident of Nawan Pind village, complained to the police that he, along with his companions, was going to Seham village late on August 27 evening. The suspects who were carrying firearms and sharp weapons attacked them. They suffered serious injuries in the incident. A case has been registered against the suspects. OC

Three booked for defaming leader

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three persons on the charges of defaming an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. SHO and investigating officer Inspector GS Nagra said the suspects had been identified as Pardeep Singh, Nachhtar Singh and Parminder Singh Johal, all residents of Tahli village. Darshan Singh Tahli, a resident of Tahli village and an APP lender, complained to the police that the suspects, with a common intention to erode his social image, insult and defame him, posted a video on the social media, alleging that Tahli was pressuring the police to register false cases against his opponents, indulging in hooliganism publicly and encouraging open sale of drugs in the village and areas. The SHO said a case was registered against the suspects. OC

Two arrested for snatching

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested two persons for snatching a woman’s chain on the temple premises. Investigating Officer Amarik Lal said the suspects had been identified as Sukhdev Lal, a resident of Parjian Khurd village, and Rajan, alias Raju, a resident of Shamsha Bad village. Jayoti, a resident of Mohalla Gujjran, Nurmahal, complained to the police that she was going to pay obeisance at Baba Bhoot Nath temple with her sister-in-law on the evening of August 17. An unidentified person entered the temple from the main gate and snatched her gold chain before fleeing on a motorcycle driven by his accomplice. Investigating Officer Amrik Lal said a case was registered against the suspects. The police recovered the snatched gold chain and a sharp weapon from their possession. OC

Thunderstorm, rain in Phagwara

Phagwara: Thunderstorm followed by heavy rain lashed several parts of the region including Phagwara, Goraya, Phillaur and Nakodar on Monday morning. Several cars were seen damaged with trees falling down on vehicles on the Railway road, Phagwara. Power supply remained disrupted in all these effected cities.

#Nakodar #Phagwara

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on lunar surface, retraces path; ISRO releases fresh pictures

2
Chandigarh

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

3
Sports

Watch Neeraj Chopra invite Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem under India flag in this beautiful video after javelin throw final

4
Chandigarh

Doctor couple from Mohali leads mid-air rescue of critical infant

5
Amritsar

SGPC raises objection to actor wearing kirpan in ‘objectionable manner’ in movie scene; threatens legal action

6
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves reduction in discretionary grants of CM, ministers

7
India

Dalit woman stripped, son beaten to death by men over daughter's sexual harassment case

8
Haryana

Shobha yatra: Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple

9
Chandigarh

New Chandigarh: Omaxe residents protest poor facilities

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Lawrence Bishnoi getting special treatment

Don't Miss

View All
The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Top News

After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be India’s first space-based observa...

Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet

Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet

will be present: trudeau

INDIA to meet this week, Sonia may get lead role

INDIA to meet this week, Sonia may get lead role

No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

Rover encounters 4-m-wide crater, alters path

Rover encounters 4-m-wide crater, alters path


Cities

View All

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

National Sports Day: Amritsar needs more facilities to hone sporting talent

Leadership should be open to ideas, says poet-scientist Gauhar Raza

Kar Sewa sect head honoured for providing help to flood-hit

Rising cases of dengue, chikungunya add to Amritsar residents’ worries

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Supertech twin tower demolition: Year on, no action yet against erring officials

Delhi ex-MLA gets 4-month jail for ignoring court summons

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

3 drug peddlers land in police net

Residents of Ajit Nagar rue dirty water supply

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Ward Watch Ward No 26: Overflowing sewers, lack of development trouble Ludhiana residents