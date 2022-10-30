Firm booked for selling wrong seed variety

Our Correspondent

Phillaur, October 29

The Bilga police have booked a Mowai-based seed-selling firm, Gaurashi Traders, on the charge of cheating.

Jalandhar Chief Agricultural Officer (CAO) had informed the police that he had received complaints from some farmers. Allegedly, the farmers had purchased what they thought was the PR-126 variety of seed of paddy. However, it later came to light that what they had purchased was, in fact, not the PR-variety 126 of seed.

The CAO elaborated that he had formed an investigating team based on a the complaints by the farmers. The investigating team confirmed the veracity of the farmers’ allegations.

The Chief Agricultural Officer added in his complaint that the licence of the firm was cancelled based on the report by investigating committee.

He claimed that the firm had duped the farmers by selling them some other variety of paddy seed. The SSP has sought an opinion from the district attorney on the report by the investigating team. The SSP has directed the Bilga Station House Officer to register a case in this regard. A case has been registered against the firm under Section 420 of the IPC.