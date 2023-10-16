Firm launches cricket training centres in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 15

AGI Infra Ltd, a city-based construction company, has launched cricket training centres in the city, aiming to foster the growth of young cricket talent in the region.

In an inauguration event, Sukhdev Singh, MD of the firm, highlighted the vital role of sports infrastructure in cultivating a thriving sports culture, nurturing emerging talent, and achieving international excellence in sporting events. Singh stressed the unifying power of sports in today’s society, offering a constructive outlet for the youth.

He said under the banner of AGI Sports Institute of India, a registered sports body, these centres will provide professional coaching, led by experienced cricket coaches from the region. “The facilities boast three concrete and two clay turfs, with plans underway to introduce more green turf cricket pitches, catering to the comprehensive training needs of young cricketers,” he added.

