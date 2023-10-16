Firm launches cricket training centres in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, October 15
AGI Infra Ltd, a city-based construction company, has launched cricket training centres in the city, aiming to foster the growth of young cricket talent in the region.
In an inauguration event, Sukhdev Singh, MD of the firm, highlighted the vital role of sports infrastructure in cultivating a thriving sports culture, nurturing emerging talent, and achieving international excellence in sporting events. Singh stressed the unifying power of sports in today’s society, offering a constructive outlet for the youth.
He said under the banner of AGI Sports Institute of India, a registered sports body, these centres will provide professional coaching, led by experienced cricket coaches from the region. “The facilities boast three concrete and two clay turfs, with plans underway to introduce more green turf cricket pitches, catering to the comprehensive training needs of young cricketers,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final
It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...
Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings
Tel Aviv cites impending bad weather | Iran restive, Blinken...
42-year-old man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US
Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...
Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...