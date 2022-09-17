First swine flu death reported in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 16

The first swine flu death has been reported in the district in the current season. As many as 25 suspected cases of swine flu have been reported in the district so far. Of these, four persons have tested positive.

The deceased person is a 52-year-old man from Bara Pind, Phillaur, who had tested positive for dengue and died on September 12. Of the three other persons, one is from Phillaur, another from Shahkot and the third one from Guru Ram Dass Nagar.

The second patient, who is a woman from Phillaur, has a travel history of England. The rest (including the deceased patient) have no ominous travel history. Health sources said the patients had been tested for Covid, following which their tests came out negative. It is only after that that they were tested for swine flu as per protocol. Two are admitted to the hospital and one of them has fully recovered. Meanwhile, dengue cases have also witnessed a significant rise in the district, with 62 being reported so far. On Thursday, nine new cases of dengue were reported in the district — six from urban areas and three from rural.

A team led by epidemiologist Dr Aditya Paul also conducted a larvae survey across various district areas. As many as 546 houses and 981 containers were checked and dengue larvae were found at 24 places. The checks were held at areas like Preet Nagar, Ladowali Road, Lamma Pind Chowk, Gulmarg Colony, Basti Danishmandan, Master Colony, Ekta Nagar, Surat Nagar and Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar.

Dr Paul said with the help of the Akhiri Ummeed, an NGO, fogging was done at the Chugitti and Ekta Nagar areas on Friday. He said survey and awareness drives will be carried out in various areas during the ongoing drives.