First-time voters to get appreciation letter

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 19

District Election Officer-Cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal today urged the youth for greater participation for stronger democracy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the youth at a national seminar at Sant Baba Bhag Singh University under SVEEP activities, Dr Himanshu said: “We all should be a proud member of the largest democracy in the world that gives us the opportunity to use our democratic right in a free and fair manner”.

Terming the youth, especially between 18 and 19 years of age as a brand ambassador of voter awareness, the DEO said the district administration had chalked out a comprehensive plan to engage maximum people under SVEEP activities to achieve the target of 70 pc voting.

Hailing the efforts made by students/youth for voter awareness among people, the DEO said first-time voters casting their votes on June 1 would get appreciation letter from poll officials.

He also led the administration to take pledge for ethical voting along with a large number of students besides launching a signature campaign by writing slogan “I will vote for sure”.

He said youth would get 25 per cent discount on meal after showing the inked finger on the voting day.

Earlier, Chancellor of university Manmohan Singh, secretary of Sant Baba Bhag Singh Memorial Charitable Society Hardaman Singh, VC Dr Dharmjit Singh, Dean Academics Dr Vijay Dheer and other officials of the university honoured the Deputy Commissioner.

Earlier, students of the university presented cultural activities giving the message of ethical voting in the Lok Sabha poll.

Talwar duo joins SAD

Hoshiarpur: Sanjeev Talwar, former senior vice-chairman of the Youth Development Board, Punjab, and a close aide of former MoS Vijay Sampla, and his wife Niti Talwar, former state vice-president of the BJP Mahila Morcha and ex-councillor, joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Jalandhar on Friday. OC

Restaurants, cinema owners offer discount

Phagwara: To motivate people to actively participate in polling, SDM-cum-Assistant Returning Officer for Lok Sabha elections Jashanjit Singh held a meeting of hotel, restaurant and cinema owners in Phagwara on Friday in which the participants offered 25 per cent discount on June 1 and 2 for youngsters casting their vote for the first time. SDM Jashanjit Singh said the first rehearsal of all 22 supervisors of polling staff would be conducted on May 5. Training for the entire polling staff will be held on April 23 at Phagwara, the SDM said. OC

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Lok Sabha