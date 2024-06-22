Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar, June 21

International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm here today. Various clubs, sports societies and resident welfare societies observed the day.

Residents take part in an event at the Company Bagh in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune Photos: Malkiat Singh

Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated International Yoga Day, highlighting the theme ‘Yoga for Women Empowerment.’ The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from women of all ages, embracing the holistic benefits of yoga in promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being.

RCF officers and employees during a yoga session in Kapurthala

Col Sewa Singh, who was the resource person on the occasion, explained the significance of practicing yoga in fostering women’s empowerment and holistic health.

In his address, he emphasised that amidst increasing distractions and stress of modern life, certain research studies have shown that yoga could effectively reduce stress and improve mental well-being.

Spare some time for exercise daily, says DC Panchal Calling upon people to spare some time for physical exercise daily, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said: “Yoga, walk and exercise are must to keep the body fit and healthy”. While joining other officials of the district administration and public at the local Dharam Maha Sabha to mark International Yoga Day, Amit Kumar Panchal said: “We should involve ourselves in physical activities such as yoga so as to ensure good health”. The administration organised the event under the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’.

He highlighted the importance of performing asanas regularly for 3 to 5 minutes daily to lead happy and stress-free life. Dr Munish Soin, Scientist ‘D,’ encouraged people to perform yoga daily for healthier life.

Quiz competition in yoga

Following this year’s theme “Yoga for Self and Society”, the Jalandhar unit of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organised a special session of International Day of Yoga for doctors and staff at the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), here.

All faculty members, staff nurses, paramedical staff and medical students participated in the event. They performed yoga asanas and breathing exercises under the guidance of Vijeya Laxmi, Anurag and Vaishali Punj. A special session on yoga for recuperating patients was also organised in the general ward. Committed to promoting yoga within the PIMS for its health benefits and nurturing a compassionate healthcare community, Dr Rajiv Arora, Director Principal of the institute, said “incorporating yoga into our routines is essential”. A quiz competition in yoga was also conducted.

Participants told about yoga asanas

To mark International Yoga Day, a district-level event was held on the premises of ESI Hospital at Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar here on Friday. This year, the theme of the International Yoga Day was “Yoga for Self and Society”. Addressing the gathering, ESI Director Dr Amarjit said: “Since ages, yoga has been a tradition in India for a healthy and progressive life. Nowadays, when stressful living and lifestyle diseases are posing a threat to human lives, yoga can be helpful in keeping us away from such ailments.” He also exhorted people to ensure that they spare at least an hour for yoga daily. Earlier, District Ayurvedic Officer Dr Veenu Khanna welcomed dignitaries. Expert doctors from the Ayurvedic Department such as Dr Anita, Dr Yogesh and Dr Manu Hallan informed participants about yoga asanas.

Yoga best way to stay fit, says minister

Hoshiarpur: On the occasion of 10th International Day of Yoga, a district-level function was organised at the Police Lines here on Friday. A large number of residents, students, police personnel, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, senior citizens and people from different walks of life took part in the programme. State Health Minister Balveer Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said yoga was the best way to keep oneself physically and mentally fit.