 Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Int'l Yoga Day

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Punjab Police personnel perform asanas at the PAP grounds in Jalandhar. Tribune Photos: Malkiat Singh



Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar, June 21

International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm here today. Various clubs, sports societies and resident welfare societies observed the day.

Residents take part in an event at the Company Bagh in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune Photos: Malkiat Singh

Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated International Yoga Day, highlighting the theme ‘Yoga for Women Empowerment.’ The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from women of all ages, embracing the holistic benefits of yoga in promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being.

RCF officers and employees during a yoga session in Kapurthala

Col Sewa Singh, who was the resource person on the occasion, explained the significance of practicing yoga in fostering women’s empowerment and holistic health.

In his address, he emphasised that amidst increasing distractions and stress of modern life, certain research studies have shown that yoga could effectively reduce stress and improve mental well-being.

Spare some time for exercise daily, says DC Panchal

Calling upon people to spare some time for physical exercise daily, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said: “Yoga, walk and exercise are must to keep the body fit and healthy”. While joining other officials of the district administration and public at the local Dharam Maha Sabha to mark International Yoga Day, Amit Kumar Panchal said: “We should involve ourselves in physical activities such as yoga so as to ensure good health”. The administration organised the event under the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’.

He highlighted the importance of performing asanas regularly for 3 to 5 minutes daily to lead happy and stress-free life. Dr Munish Soin, Scientist ‘D,’ encouraged people to perform yoga daily for healthier life.

Quiz competition in yoga

Following this year’s theme “Yoga for Self and Society”, the Jalandhar unit of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organised a special session of International Day of Yoga for doctors and staff at the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), here.

All faculty members, staff nurses, paramedical staff and medical students participated in the event. They performed yoga asanas and breathing exercises under the guidance of Vijeya Laxmi, Anurag and Vaishali Punj. A special session on yoga for recuperating patients was also organised in the general ward. Committed to promoting yoga within the PIMS for its health benefits and nurturing a compassionate healthcare community, Dr Rajiv Arora, Director Principal of the institute, said “incorporating yoga into our routines is essential”. A quiz competition in yoga was also conducted.

Participants told about yoga asanas

To mark International Yoga Day, a district-level event was held on the premises of ESI Hospital at Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar here on Friday. This year, the theme of the International Yoga Day was “Yoga for Self and Society”. Addressing the gathering, ESI Director Dr Amarjit said: “Since ages, yoga has been a tradition in India for a healthy and progressive life. Nowadays, when stressful living and lifestyle diseases are posing a threat to human lives, yoga can be helpful in keeping us away from such ailments.” He also exhorted people to ensure that they spare at least an hour for yoga daily. Earlier, District Ayurvedic Officer Dr Veenu Khanna welcomed dignitaries. Expert doctors from the Ayurvedic Department such as Dr Anita, Dr Yogesh and Dr Manu Hallan informed participants about yoga asanas.

Yoga best way to stay fit, says minister

Hoshiarpur: On the occasion of 10th International Day of Yoga, a district-level function was organised at the Police Lines here on Friday. A large number of residents, students, police personnel, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, senior citizens and people from different walks of life took part in the programme. State Health Minister Balveer Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said yoga was the best way to keep oneself physically and mentally fit.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

2
Diaspora

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

3
India

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

4
World

Watch: Putin takes Kim Jong Un on drive in Limousine, later gifts him car; North Korean leader gives him pair of dogs

5
Trending

On Sania Mirza marriage rumours with Mohammed Shami, tennis star’s father fumes ‘she has not…’

6
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

7
India

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

8
Haryana

Election Commission to update voters’ list in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra

9
Delhi

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

10
India

When a speech translation led to war of words between Nehru, Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...

Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment

Porn-addict alcoholic father kills minor daughter for resisting rape, then files missing complaint; caught on CCTV

Porn-addict alcoholic father kills minor daughter for resisting rape, then files missing complaint, caught on CCTV

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

2 students are from Class 4 and 5 and 2 from Class 6


Cities

View All

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Galliara around Golden Temple suffers from lack of timely maintenance, repairs

Work on restaurant-on-wheels underway at Amritsar railway station

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Chandigarh Congress protests NEET irregularities

Chandigarh MC notice to religious places: AAP, Congress playing with sentiments, says BJP

Mohali: Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Atishi begins indefinite fast over water crisis in Capital

Sunita: ED treating Kejriwal as ‘most wanted terrorist’

BJP’s advice to AAP: Understand judicial process

Yoga is India’s priceless heritage to world: Nadda

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann not to lead AAP campaign in Jalandhar

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh