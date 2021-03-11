Five arrested with 3 pistols, 22 bullets near Hoshiarpur village

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 3

The police arrested five persons, armed with firearms, who were going to attack another group out of revenge. The police seized three 7.65 mm pistols and 22 live cartridges, baseball stalk and sharp-edged weapons from them. A court has remanded them in four-day police custody for further interrogation.

This was stated by SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal during a press conference held in the Police Lines here on Friday. He said a special campaign has been started by the police to control anti-social elements. For this, a special police team has been formed under the leadership of SP (D) Mukhtyar Rai. DSP (Rural) Prem Kumar and Inspector Baljinder Singh, in-charge police station, Hariana, have also been included in the team.

In response to a question, the SSP said acting on a tip-off, a special naka was laid by the police near the Civil Hospital, Hariana. At the naka, a car was signalled to stop. When the police searched it, three pistols of 7.65mm, 22 live cartridges and sharp-edged weapons and baseball stalk were recovered from them.

He said the accused were identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Pahari Gate, Hariana, against whom five cases were already registered in different police stations; Ajay Kumar, alias Ritak, a resident of New Colony, Dholwaha Road, Hariana; Sunny, alias Basi, a resident of Bajwara, Hoshiarpur; Sunil, alias Sahi, a resident of Shakala under Hargobindpur police station in Gurdaspur district; and Gaurav, a resident of Hamirpura, Amritsar district.

The SSP said earlier too several cases were registered against some of the accused.

Chahal said during interrogation, it came to the fore that Parminder Singh Ghodi, who already has a criminal record, was going to be attacked out of vengeance by the accused.