Five held with drugs, liquor

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur: The district police have recovered pistols, bullets, liquor and narcotics from various places and arrested five smugglers in this connection. The Mahilpur police arrested a peddler and recovered a pistol, magazine, two cartridges and intoxicating pills from him. The police also seized the bike of the suspect, identified as Sanamdeep, alias Sanam, of Muggowal. In the second case, the Mahilpur police arrested Amandeep of Posi village and recovered drugs from him. In the third incident, the city police recovered three boxes of liquor from a vehicle and arrested two suspects identified as Sucha Singh of Mohalla Ramgarh and Neeraj Kumar of Mohalla Valmiki Ghanta Ghar in this connection. In the fourth incident, the Mehtiana police arrested Kuldeep Singh of Mukhliyana village and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from him. oc

Three booked for fraud

Hoshiarpur: The district police have registered two cases and booked three suspects, including a couple, on charges of fraud worth lakhs. Arun Kumar of Subhash Nagar told the Sadar police that in the name of sale of land, Vijay Kumar of Akash Colony allegedly cheated him of Rs 23.20 lakh. In the second incident, Rajat Manhas of Pandori Vaghel Singh village of Mukerian tehsil told the Dasuya police that Parvinder Singh, alias Rahul, of Balggan, along with his wife Paramjeet Kaur, allegedly duped him of Rs 4.50 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. After registering cases, the police have initiated further probes into the matter. oc

Three assault woman, booked

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a woman, identified as Samta Rani, of Mirapur village, the police have registered a case against three persons on the charge of attacking and injuring her after bargaining into victim’s house on Thursday night. The suspects were identified as Amandeep, Baldev and Gogi of Mirapur village. No arrest has been made so far.

