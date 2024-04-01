Five injured as pick-up van rolls down the hill

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 31

As many as five persons suffered minor injuries while others had a narrow escape after the vehicle in which they were travelling rolled down the hill near Garhi Mansowal village.

The devotees, who were from Hukkran village, were returning in a pick-up van after paying obeisance at Khuralgarh Sahib.

The driver lost control over the vehicle on an ascent uphill and it rolled down. The pick-up van was being driven by Harbans Singh, a resident of Mukhliyana village.