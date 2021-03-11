Five Jal BPEOs get charge of Nawanshahr block

Jalandhar, April 26

Two days after The Tribune published a report highlighting the vacant posts of Block Primary Education Officers (BPEOs) in Nawanshahr district, the office of Director of Punjab Education Department has released orders giving additional charge of Nawanshahr blocks to five Jalandhar BPEOs.

As per the orders, Jalandhar BPEOs namely Chaman Lal, Bal Krishan, Jaswinder Singh, Roshan Lal and Ranjit Singh will be present in Nawanshahr every week for two days. The above said BPEOs in the orders have been asked to render their services efficiently and manage the working of primary schools in both the districts with utmost dedication.

Meanwhile, the issue of vacant posts of BPEOs came to light after primary teachers in the Nawanshahr complained about delay in their salaries due to non-availability of BPEOs in their respective blocks.

The BPEOs are responsible for monitoring elementary and primary schools, release of salary bills and other coordinating jobs. The teachers in their complaints lamented that functioning of primary schools was being affected in the absence of the BPEO and their salaries were being delayed repeatedly, but nothing was being done to resolve the issue.