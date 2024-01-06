Five of a family injured as car collides with roadside railing

Our Correspondent

Tanda Urmar, January 5

Six people were injured in two separate road accidents on the national highway and railway flyover bridge last night. In the first accident that took place last night around 11 pm, the car of a family from Madhya Pradesh, which was going to Vaishno Devi, met with an accident near Kurala village on the national highway. Five people aboard car were injured of which three suffered serious injuries in the accident.

The injured were brought to Tanda Government Hospital on Thursday night. Doctors gave first aid to seriously injured Mukesh Rajak, a resident of Koakhera, Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, Sundar Lal, a resident of Damoh, and Ashish Kumar Raikar, a resident of Tikamgarh, and referred them to a Hoshiarpur hospital.

Tarun Kumar Manjhi and Raghavan Raghu, both residents of Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Tarun, who was driving the car, said that after visiting Amritsar, they were going to Mata Vaishno Devi. He said when they were near Tanda, suddenly a car came in front of his vehicle in his lane on the highway. While trying to avoid collision with the car coming from the opposite direction, he lost control of his vehicle and it collided with the railing of a roadside culvert. The car was badly damaged in the accident. People of the nearby areas and the police came to the rescue of the accident victims and took them to the hospital.

Another accident happened last night. A massive collision between a car and a tractor on the railway flyover bridge in Tanda left both the vehicles damaged. The tractor driver was injured in the accident. The car driver had a narrow escape as the safety air bag of his vehicle opened after collision. The police have started investigation in this connection. After the accident, the traffic remained stalled for a long time on the stretch heading from the Government Hospital Chowk to Jaja Road.

