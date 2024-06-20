Five peacocks found dead at Maira village

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, June 19

Five peacocks were found dead today in the fields of village Maira. Poachers had taken away the rest of the body of the dead peacocks along with feathers, except the wings, neck and head.

Department officials have sent all the five dead peacocks for postmortem and a case will be filed after the report is received. There were also reports of intimidation saying a case will be filed against the person in whose field the peacocks were found dead.

Harmesh Lal, head of a religious place in village Maira, went to his fields and saw the peacocks lying dead. He informed the officials of Wildlife Department. Range Officer Rajpal Singh reached the spot with his staff and took the dead birds in his possession.

Harmesh Lal said, “When I went to the fields, two peacocks were lying dead and I informed the department but nobody came. Today again, when I went to the fields in the morning, five peacocks were found lying dead. When I informed again today, the Range Officer of Wildlife Department, Rajpal Singh and other staff, reached the spot. When we asked them to take action, an employee said that a case will be registered against the person in whose field the dead birds were found.”

Harmesh Lal said the department officials should instead concentrate on catching those who kill the peacocks.

The hunters had thrown grains in the fields to trap the peacocks in their net which were spread in the bushes at many places.

Range Officer Rajpal Singh told reporters that five peacocks were found dead and their bodies have been taken into custody and sent for postmortem. After the postmortem report comes in a day or two, an FIR will be registered and appropriate action taken.

