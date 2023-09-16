Five youths loot salon owner near PAP complex

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 15

Despite round-the-clock security around the PAP complex here, five youths waylaid a salon owner and looted his valuables late last evening at the nearby busy intersection.

Shadab, who runs a salon in Guru Gobind Singh Avenue, had reportedly closed his shop and was crossing the PAP chowk in his Hyundai car (bearing registration No. PB-08-EM-8404) when the incident took place. His car was hit by a Bolero from the backside. “When he came out of the car, three youths attacked him with sharp weapons, snatched his gold chain and Rs 20,000 cash that he was carrying back home. They even took away his car keys and fled towards the Ludhiana side,” Shahrukh, the victim’s elder brother said.

Shadab has been admitted to the Civil Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

ASI Ramesh Kumar said the victim’s statement was yet to be recorded. He said it seemed more like an accident and fight case. However, his brother Shahrukh told the police that there were five youths in the car, who were chasing his brother, since he left the salon.

“The rear side of the car has been damaged. Some eyewitnesses told me that the assailants continued to attack my brother even when they tried to save him,” Shahrukh said while indicating that it was a case of targeted attack and looting.