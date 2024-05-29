Flag march held in Basti Peer Daad area

Jalandhar, May 28
District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal and Police Commissioner (CP) Rahul S held a flag march in the Basti Peer Daad area of the city to enhance the sense of security amongst people. General Observer J Meghanath Reddy and Expenditure observer Madhav Deshmukh also took part in the flag march.
Dr Aggarwal said, “The civil and the police administration are committed to conduct the Lok Sabha elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner, for which adequate security arrangements have been made so that voters can exercise their right to franchise without any fear.”
Officials urged the people to cooperate with the administration and the police for conducting a peaceful elections.
