Flagship schemes making countrymen prosperous, says Rajya Sabha MP Bajpai

Our Correspondent

Hajipur/Talwara, Dec 16

Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Bajpai on Saturday called upon all to take benefits of the flagship schemes of the Government of India. He said the country would be prosperous only when every citizen would have better living conditions and that can be possible by getting benefits of the schemes. He said crores of people were benefitting from various schemes.

He was at Patial village in Hajipur block of Hoshiarpur district to participate in the live address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Viksit Bharat Sankalap Yatra. The yatra having vans fitted with LED screen showing small movies of progress in the country and the Prime Minister’s pre-recorded address. The Prime Minister’s address was listened by villagers with MP Bajpai present among them.

He said such vans were also distributing information material on various schemes. The country would become Vishav Guru by 2047 with such beneficial policies.

The Member Parliament especially called upon women to get empowered by adopting various financial schemes to start their own small ventures. He said Drone Didi was one such scheme through which women self-help groups may earn to sustain themselves and their families.

Bajpai said the Viksit Bharat Sankalap Yatra was such an initiative where many departments assemble together at one place to provide benefits to expected beneficiaries and also conduct free medical check-up camps.

He distributed grains to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna and gas connection under Ujjwala Yojna.

Earlier, the Member Parliament visited Bambhot Patti village in Talwara block of the district to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalap Yatra where he interacted with people to know about what benefits they were getting from flagship schemes.

He also watched drone flying and called upon women self-help groups to take benefit of Drone Didi scheme. This is a scheme through which women members of self-help groups may earn by renting out drone for nano fertilizer spraying to farmers. Eligible women would also be trained to fly.

