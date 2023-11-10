Flights from Adampur to resume in Dec: Sampla

Hoshiarpur, November 9
Addressing a press conference here today, former MP Vijay Sampla claimed that after the terminal extension at the Adampur airport, it would be functional soon. He said, “The flights from Adampur airport would resume in December. I have held meetings with the authorities and also with vice-president of SpiceJet recently, the company which would operate flights from here. He has confirmed that flights would start anytime in December.”
Sampla said the flight to Delhi would start again. The flights to Jaipur and Mumbai were also on cards, but his priority was to get the airport functional at any cost.
Asked about the lingering work of the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur highway, he said the contractor had run away. He said the NHAI had suggested that the PWD should blacklist him and call tenders again to restart and complete the work. The Punjab PWD had yet to take action in this regard, he said. Replying to another question, Sampla said, “Tenders for the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara highway work have been floated. I held a meeting with Nitin Gadkari and he has confirmed it.”
