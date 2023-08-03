Flood damage: DC asks officials to speed up rehabilitation process

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 2

To provide compensation to flood-affected people in Kapurthala district at the earliest, Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh has asked officials to speed up special girdawari and rehabilitation process.

Presiding over a meeting with the ADCs, SDMs and officials of other departments, the Deputy Commissioner asked them to facilitate people in this hour of crisis.

He said as per the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, no flood affected was to be left behind in providing compensation against any loss to houses, tubewells, crops etc.

The DC also asked the ADCs and SDMs to personally visit the flood-affected areas to ensure that the rehabilitation and girdawari process was completed in a minimum possible time.

He also asked the Water Supply Department and the PSPCL to ensure the regular supply of drinking water and electricity in the flood-hit areas so that rehabilitation could be ensured as early as possible.

The DC also sought an immediate assessment report about the loss to public property to ensure their renovation to overcome the damage caused by floods.

Prominent among present on the occasion included ADC (G) Amarpreet Kaur, ADC (D) Lakhwinder Singh, SDMs Chanderjyoti, Lal Vishwash Bains, Sanjeev Sharma and departmental heads.

ADCs, SDMs told to visit affected areas

Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh asked the ADCs and SDMs to personally visit the flood-affected areas to ensure that the rehabilitation and girdawari process was completed in the minimum possible time.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the Water Supply Department and PSPCL to ensure the regular supply of drinking water and electricity in the flood-hit areas so that rehabilitation could be ensured as early as possible.

#Kapurthala #Phagwara