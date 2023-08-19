Flood havoc continues, several villages inundated

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 18

Water discharge from Pong Dam has been reduced. In the morning, 92,666 cusecs of water was released in Shah Canal Barrage downstream. In the afternoon, 73,544 cusecs of water was released.

Although the water level in the Beas river has decreased, there is no respite in flood-affected areas. Several villages along the banks of the Beas river and the low-lying areas across the dhussi bundh are at risk of getting inundated.

Water has entered fields and destroyed crops. Many farmers and labourers stranded in the areas across the river are being rescued. The residents of the low-lying areas in Bet along the Beas river and other places are shifting to safer places.

In Tanda, many villages including Gandhuwal, Mehtabpur and others, are surrounded by water from all sides and lost contact with the land. In Mukerian subdivision, villages, including Naven Ghar, a part of Dhade Katwal, Bela Sariana and Jhang, are still inundated.

Cracks appear on dhussi bundh

A dhussi bundh built near Mukeria-Gurdaspur bridge had three breaches in Jagatpur Tanda, Dalelpur and Bhaini Meelma villages. The breaches in Dalelpur and Bhaini Meelmain villages had been plugged. Work was going on to plug the breach in Jagatpur Tanda village. Chechian Chhodiyan, Pakkhowal, Dauwal, Khabhara, Dalerpur, Padana, Chhina Bet, Nadala, Jagatpur Kalan, Kohliyan and Kharian villages were flooded after dhussi bundh got breached.

Traffic diverted after waterlogging

Due to waterlogging on the Mukerian-Gurdaspur road, the bridge has been closed and traffic diverted. Now, vehicles have to go towards Jalandhar via Dinanagar and Mirthal. Jalandhar can also be reached via Kahnuwan Road from the Tanda side.

Private bus operators charging double fare

On the way from Mukerian to Gurdaspur, the bridge on the Beas river got damaged due to breaches in the dhussi bundh. The police issued orders restricting any kind of public movement on the bridge. People going from Mukerian to Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tibri, Pathankot and Dinanagar via bridge are facing a lot of trouble after the closure of bridge. Private bus operators are allegedly taking advantage of this situation.

Raman Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh and Mamta Rani, who were going from Mukerian to Gurdaspur in a private bus, said earlier the fare was Rs 50 but now private bus operators were allegedly charging Rs 100 per ride.

#Hoshiarpur