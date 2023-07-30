Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, July 29

Dhakka Basti village, located near the Dhussi bundh, has been severely affected by the recent floods caused by the swollen Sutlej. Despite the receding water levels, the situation remains dire for residents, especially those living in close proximity to the embankment.

As many as 25 houses were washed away in the deluge, leaving villagers in distress. Relief centres set up by the government have been providing temporary shelter and essential supplies, but residents are dissatisfied with the assistance received so far.

Kulwinder Singh, a government schoolteacher assisting the villagers, said they were unwilling to return to their homes as they had lost everything in the floods. “They had nothing left behind. All they are demanding is rehabilitation outside the river area,” he said.

The village, which comprised of mostly kutcha houses with one or two rooms, had around 110 residents. A majority of them were daily wage labourers with no land.

The entire village was submerged under 10-15 feet of floodwaters, putting the lives of many at risk. However, timely rescue operations by the Army ensured the safe evacuation of the residents.

Dalveer Kaur, one of the villagers, emphasised the need for long-term solutions to prevent such tragedies in future.

She said: “Our houses were washed away due to floods. We have nothing left. We don’t even have sufficient money to buy ration for our children. Our only request is that the government provides us with some land outside the river area so that we can live there safely without fear of floods”.

Rakesh, a resident and labourer, said several structures have developed cracks, posing a threat to residents as these may collapse anytime. Furthermore, extensive mud and sludge left behind by the flood made it impossible for them to return without proper cleaning and sanitisation measures.

In addition to financial assistance for rebuilding their lives, villagers have urged the government to take decisive steps and offer houses under rehabilitation schemes outside the river area.