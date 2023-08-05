 Flood relief campaign : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Flood relief campaign

Students of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus Jalandhar with relief material. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Department of Paramedical Sciences at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus initiated a flood relief drive to provide assistance to the affected. The department aims to offer essential supplies, medical aid and emotional support during these challenging times. the flood relief drive has garnered an overwhelming response from faculty members, staff, students, and members of the wider community. A team of medical professionals and students were providing medical check-ups, and offering counseling to those facing allergies problem.

University Examination

Final year students of Innocent Hearts brought laurels to the institution in university examination. Manisha Malhi of BCA got 9.52 SGPA, Radhika secured 9.20 SGPA, Gurpreet Kaur and Rajveer secured 9.08 SGPA and Krishna got 9.04 SGPA. MBA students Ankita secured 9.31 SGPA, Taranvir Nijjar and Harpreet Kaur got 9.00 SGAP, Parminder Kaur secured 8.85 SGPA. Sejal Seth and Simran Kaur of BBA secured 8.80 SGPA, Jasmine Kaur and Muskan got 8.32 SGPA, Sahajpreet got 8.08 SGPA..

AD MAD SHOW held

An Ad Mad show was conducted in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr. Sec. School, Sangal Sohal - Variana, Kapurthala Road, Jalandhar for students of classes IX to XII. The aim of the competition was to acquaint the students with promotional strategies in marketing through advertisements. Principal Priyanka Sharma appreciated the marketing skills of students.

INDUCTION TRAINING PROGRAMME

DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) hosted an induction training programme supported by the AICTE, blending cultural immersion with academic skills. The event included ‘Hawana yajna’ for blessings and inspiring speeches by Dr Susheel Mittal, Vice-Chancellor of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), and Dr Sanjeev Naval, Principal, emphasising adaptability, and innovation. Jaspal Singh, Chief Engineer, PAU, Ludhiana, highlighted creativity, while Arwind Ghai, secretary, DAVCMC, talked about DAVIET legacy.

National Bone and Joint Day

The Department of Physiotheraphy of Apeejay College of Fine Arts observed national bone and joint day in collaboration with Punjab Orthopaedic Association under the aegis of Indian Orthopaedic Association. Dr R R Sagar, president, Punjab Orthopaedic Association and Head of Orthopaedic Department at Srimann Hospital, addressed the gathering. Dr Vijay Pal Singh Sandhu, president, Jalandhar Othopaedic Society, gave a lecture.

Beauty, fitness course

Students of the Department of Cosmetology of PCM S.D College for Women excelled in the result of beauty and body fitness course Semester II declared by UGC under community Colleges. Kashish Bhatia stood first with 95% marks, Roshni bagged second position with 94% marks and Gargi achieved third position with 92% marks.

Seema secures first position in BA

Students of DIPS College (Co-Educational) Dhilwan secured good marks in BA result issued by the GNDU. In BA first semester, Seema got first, Ritu came second and Ravinder Kaur got third position. In BA second year Manpreet secured first, Jyotika secured second, Karitika secured third position. Gayatri and Sehajpreet stood first, Sonika second in B.Com II semester.

Students of the MSc Zoology Sem IV of DAV College Jalandhar brought laurels to their institution in the university examinations. Ritika Jalan scored 341/450 and bagged the first position in the university examinations. Sajan scored 329 and Anshuma scored 323 out of 450 and bagged second and third positions, respectively.

Students bag merit positions

Dasuya: Three students of JC DAV College, Dasuya, have excelled in the MA (English) IInd semester results declared by Panjab University. Bandana Thakur secured the fourth position while Gaurav Dhadwal and Bhavna Thakur bagged the eighth and ninth positions, respectively. Principal Kamal Kishore congratulated the students.

Riya secures Ist position in DAV

Hoshiarpur: Riya Sharma of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, secured first position in the MSc (IT) 2nd semester results. Minakshi secured the 2nd position. In the result of B.Com 4th semester, Aayush Goyal and Shruti Sharma both secured first position. Drisha and Tamanna Thakur secured the 2nd position. Ridhima stood third in the college.

