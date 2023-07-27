 Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Tough times Villagers use a boat to reach their house in a flooded village of Sultanpur Lodhi. Photos: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, July 26

Flood-hit villagers in Lohian are distressed and depressed and staring at a bleak future. “It seems we have nothing left to lose now because we have already lost everything in the floods,” they said.

NGOs pitch in to provide some relief

Youth Voice Foundation, in collaboration with Dev Samaj College for Women, Chandigarh, organised a donation drive to help the flood-hit population in areas surrounding Lohian and Sultanpur Lodhi villages. Another social organisation in Jalandhar, the Innerwheel Club, stepped forward to offer aid to the affected residents. The members of the club visited several villages, including Null, Mandala, Mandala Chhana and Yusuf Darewal, where they distributed 250 bags of eatables and other vital items to the flood-affected people. tns

A daily wager, Jaswant Singh, from Raiwal Bet village whose son was born during the 2019 floods said he lost all fodder that he had kept for the cattle. “I lost my only cattle in front of my eyes because I had nothing left to feed her. I have two children and although water didn’t enter my village, we have still suffered,” he said.

A marginal farmer from Mundi Shehrian, Didar Singh, informed that when water had started receding earlier, he had thought that things would possibly get back to normal. “But when the water level started to rise again, we lost all our hopes. There is so much sand and silt on my two acres of land, and it seems an impossible task to get rid of this mess because if we do not remove the sludge, it would not be possible to even sow wheat for us,” said an emotional Didar Singh.

A family camp on the roof of a house in deluged Lohian.

A daily wager from Mehrajwala village who was earning a meagre amount and had saved money for his ailing mother now has not even a penny left as the money kept aside got washed away in the deluge. “Jin kisana naal asi kam karde si, ohna diya fasla vi mar gayiya,” he said. The strata below the poverty line and average earners are among the worst affected.

Dhakka Basti villagers who have lost their dwellings are spending days and nights at a mandi in Null. They said that they were leading a difficult life and demanded that the government give them land so that they could start their lives again, afresh.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

2
Diaspora

In pursuit of higher studies in US, Indian woman found starving on Chicago street, belongings stolen

3
Nation Explainer

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

4
Nation

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store; suspended

5
Nation

Crow 'attacks' Raghav Chadha outside Parliament; BJP takes a jibe, says 'Jhooth bole kauva kate'

6
Nation

She is dead for us, says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

7
Nation

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

8
Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

9
Punjab

NIA arrests Vikram Brar, key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, upon his deportation from UAE

10
Nation

Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

Don't Miss

View All
~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Top News

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM Modi sees 3rd term for NDA

Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from...

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

The Forest Conservation Amendment Bill-2023 passed in Lok Sa...

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in district; 14 nabbed

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in district; 14 nabbed

Double whammy for paddy cultivators in low-lying areas

Water level in Beas, Sutlej recedes, but farmers hopeless as fields still inundated

City residents demand check on rising number of stray dogs

Dead cow lying on Tarn Taran bypass irks commuters

UT goes slow on EV adoption

UT goes slow on EV adoption

'Hefty parking charges for vehicles registered outside tricity unfair'

29-year-old electrocuted in waterlogged stilt parking

2 gangs of snatchers busted, 5 arrested

Sukhna level at danger mark, floodgate opened

Yamuna flows below danger mark, but more rain cause for concern

Yamuna flows below danger mark, but more rain cause for concern

DU student molested in auto, 1 held

NDMC meeting adjourned as BJP targets Kejri

Two arrested for robbing toll plaza staffer of ~23.5L

Two arrested for robbing toll plaza staffer of Rs 23.5L

Looking forward: Desilt riverbed before rains, allow mining

2 more Punjabi women return from Oman

Civil Hospital to get Rs 35-crore infrastructure upgrade: DC

BIS officials raid soap factory

65% land for Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway still awaited

65% land for Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway still awaited

Pothole-ridden Lakkar Bridge stretch poses threat amid rains

'Putt Jattan De': Singer Surinder Shinda leaves behind void, rich legacy

4 land in police net for selling hookahs, e-cigarettes to youth

Floods, debris & replanting: Jalanpur farmers bear brunt of nature’s fury

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Two years on, MC, dairy farmers to resume talks

July rain breaks 13-yr record

100-ft breach in Tangri canal at Dudhan Gujran plugged

body fished out of Bhakra canal