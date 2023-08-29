Flood woes: Sultanpur Lodhi residents brave odds to help critically injured man

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, August 28

Mohamadabad village in Sultanpur Lodhi, which is currently dealing with floods, witnessed a tragic event last night.

Parminder Singh, a man in his 30s, fell off the rooftop and suffered serious injuries. The incident highlighted the challenges that people in flood-affected areas face during emergencies.

With homes surrounded by water and intermittent power supply making things worse, Singh’s accident showed the urgent need for better ways to respond to emergencies. Despite difficult conditions, villagers worked together for more than an hour to reach him. They used boats to navigate the flooded area and then brought him to the Baupur Mand village bridge. From there, he was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

Paramjit Singh, a farmer leader from Baupur Mand village, described how they acted quickly when they received the call about the incident at around 12:10 am. Their prompt response was essential for ensuring his safety, but he also mentioned the challenges they faced due to difficult circumstances.

“The village was underwater, and it was dark. The flooded roads made it hard to move boats, making the rescue process longer,” he said.

Parminder’s family, while expressing gratitude towards the villagers who helped him on time, raised concerns about the lack of support during emergencies at night. They said they had to rely on their own resources at night since official assistance was limited.

Parminder was taken to the Civil Hospital, Sultanpur Lodhi, for treatment. His family appealed to the administration to establish better measures to keep people safe during emergencies. “We don’t want anyone’s life to be at risk due to delayed help,” they said.

Kiratpal Singh, another resident, shared how the flooding had disrupted their lives. “With our homes flooded and no electricity, responding quickly to emergencies is extremely difficult,” he said, emphasising the need for a comprehensive plan to handle such situations effectively.

