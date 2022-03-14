Flower show ends on fragrant note

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 13

The five-day flower show concluded on a fragrant note at Jalandhar Cantt on Sunday.

Jawahar Garden was given a new look to welcome residents of Jalandhar Cantt and city to the Garden and Flower Show 2022. Greenery and the flowers in bloom attracted a large number of anthophiles to the Jalandhar Cantt — the heart and lungs of the city. The flower show has been organised for the last 79 years.

The annual flower show was inaugurated by Rani Sharma, zonal president, Vajra AWWA, in the presence of Lt-Gen Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, and other dignitaries.

Rani Sharma, who was the chief guest, interacted with schoolchildren who participated in the on-the-spot rangoli and painting competitions and complimented the young participants. The chief guest appreciated the whole-hearted participation of citizens from Jalandhar Cantt and surrounding areas.

Later in the evening, Jyoti Kumar, CEO, Cantt Board, welcomed the winners. Maj-Gen Sanjay Maini, Chief of Staff, Vajra Corps, gave away prizes to the individual winners, rolling trophies for best maintained institutional garden, best maintained roundabouts, best maintained private garden, best arboricultural project and many more.

Brigadier Sanjog Negi, president, Cantonment Board, lauded citizens for their enthusiastic participation and appreciated the efforts of the Army in providing a clean and healthy environment.

He also lauded the efforts of the Cantonment Board in conducting the event and thanked all Army units in Jalandhar Cantt for their whole-hearted support in making the event a success. He also thanked the judges for their voluntary contribution to adjudge the event spread over five days. —