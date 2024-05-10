Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 9

A foetus was found floating in a small drain near Kanjli Road in Kapurthala today morning. As per preliminary reports, the foetus was of a baby boy. The police said formal confirmation was awaited in this regard from the Civil Hospital where the foetus was sent for the post-mortem examination. The police registered a case under Section 318 of the IPC against unidentified persons in this connection and initiated probe into the matter.

This is second instance of a foetus found floating in a village pond or drain in Kapurthala during the past three months this year. A similar incident was reported on February 2 when a foetus of a girl child was found floating in a pond of Sarai Jattan village.

Notably, in today’s incident some children saw the foetus in the water body after which the locals informed the police. SHO Sanjiwan Singh said, “We received information about a foetus floating in a gundah nullah near the Kanjli road. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 318 of the IPC in this connection. Further investigation is in progress. We are also enquiring where the foetus has come from and who abandoned it.”

SHO said the gender of the foetus was not yet known. He said the police was waiting for the post-mortem report, which would be received by tomorrow morning.

On February 2, a female foetus was found floating in a pond at Sarai Jattan village in Sultanpur Lodhi. During investigation, the police found that the foetus had been dumped by a Sarai Jattan-based woman along with her mother and aunt. The police said on the basis of the allegations levelled by the woman, two men, one of whom was Sarai Jattan village resident, was arrested. The victim had alleged that a man had forced physical relations with her for months and impregnated her. In this case, an FIR under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC had been registered against two persons.

