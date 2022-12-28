Foetus found from house

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: A foetus was found from a bathroom of a house in Abadpura locality on Monday, after which the police registered a case against unidentified persons. The police said the owner of the house said he had no idea from where the foetus came into their bathroom, it was in the morning when they went to use the bathroom, they saw the foetus lying there, and they immediately informed the police. Police officials of Division Number 6 said they had started the investigation and sent the foetus for medical examination to the Civil Hospital. TNS

Hoshiarpur ASI electrocuted

Jalandhar: An ASI on duty at the Police Line in Hoshiarpur has died due to electrocution this morning. Investigating Officer Nanak Singh said ASI Parnam, a resident of Nangal Khurd, had been on duty at the gate located at the Police Line. He got electrocuted from the electric heater this morning, due to which he died. His body has been taken into possession and further action is being taken. OC

Three booked for snatching

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three unidentified miscreants on the charge of snatching a smartphone and a cash amount of Rs10,000 from a Kapurthala village resident, Gaurav Sharma. The incident occurred on the night of December 25. Investigating officer Sukhwindar Pal Singh said a case has been registered against the trio under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC, and further probe is under way. OC

Two sustain burn injuries

Phagwara: Gurmit Chand and Mangi Ram sustained serious burn injuries while they sat around a bonfire near Shri Hanuman Garhi on Monday. The accident occurred as they poured diesel on the wood. The duo was taken to Civil Hospital. Mangi Ram was referred to a Jalandhar hospital.