Fogging drive on to check cases of dengue, malaria

Fogging drive on to check cases of dengue, malaria

In a move to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases, the Municipal Corporation of Phagwara has launched an intensive fogging drive across the city. The initiative aims to reduce the incidence of ailments such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya, which...
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:44 AM May 11, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
In a move to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases, the Municipal Corporation of Phagwara has launched an intensive fogging drive across the city. The initiative aims to reduce the incidence of ailments such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya, which are prevalent during the warmer months.

Dr Akshita Gupta, Municipal Commissioner, Phagwara, emphasised the importance of this drive, stating, “Our primary objective is to ensure the health and safety of our residents. By conducting regular fogging operations, we aim to eliminate mosquito breeding points and minimise the risk of disease transmission.”

The fogging operations are being carried out in both residential and commercial areas, with a focus on regions identified as high-risk zones. The Municipal Corporation has deployed specialised teams equipped with advanced fogging machines to ensure comprehensive coverage.

In addition to fogging, the MC is also undertaking awareness campaigns to educate the public about preventive measures. Residents are being advised to eliminate stagnant water sources, use mosquito repellents and ensure proper sanitation in and around their homes.

The MC Commissioner further added, “Community participation is crucial in our fight against mosquito-borne diseases. We urge all citizens to cooperate with our teams and adopt recommended preventive practices.”

The Municipal Corporation has also set up a helpline for residents to report areas requiring immediate attention. The initiative reflects the administration’s commitment to proactive governance and public health.

