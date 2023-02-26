 Folk Dance Competition organised : The Tribune India

Jalandhar: A Sahodaya inter-school group folk dance competition was held at Ivy World School. The chief guest on the occasion was Rashmi Vij. Students from different CBSE schools of the city participated in the competition and performed Rajasthani folk dance, Gujarati dance, Haryanvi dance, gidha, bhangra etc. Ekjot Kaur, Pooja Manhas and Ritika were the judges. The first prize was bagged by Army Public School, while the second prize was shared by Kamla Nehru School and CT Public School. The third position was bagged by Shiv Jyoti Public School, along with The Gurukul. Consolation prizes were given to Swami Sant Das Public School, Phagwara, and Tagore International School.

‘Sporty Science’ event at cambridge

Cambridge International School organised an event, ‘Sporty Science’. Principal Harleen Mohanty welcomed the parents of students on the occasion. The students of Cambridge tried their hands on various scientific facts through different activities and experiments such as water is colourless, tasteless substance, without any shape of its own, air occupies space, concept of sound through Jal Tarang etc. One of the main attractions of the event was races based on scientific theme such as watering the plants, book balancing etc. The winners of the races were fecilitated with medals.

poster-making competition held

Anti-ragging cell of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised poster-making and slogan-writing competitions. The theme was ‘Curbing the Menace of Ragging’. On this occasion, principal, Neerja Dingra, expressed her opinion that it becomes utmost important for teachers to spread awareness among students regarding social problem of ragging rampant in society and possible solutions available. In poster-making competition, Simran of MA Fine Arts (Semester II), Bhavini Verma of MA Fine Arts (Semester IV), and Jasmeet Kaur of Bachelor in Design and Multimedia bagged first, second and third positions, respectively. Paras Seth of Bachelor in Design and Multimedia received the consolation prize. In slogan-writing Simran and Neha of MA Fine Arts (Semester II), secured the first and second position, respectively. The principal, Neerja Dhingra, congratulated all the students who participated in these competitions.

student makes it to para commando

Surya Prakash, a cadet of the college’s NCC (Army Wing), Lyallpur Khalsa College, has been selected as a para commando in the Indian Army. In this difficult exam, he has secured the first position in the country. Principal Jasreen Kaur congratulated Surya Prakash and said while he had brought glory to his family, the college was proud of him and added that earlier he was also selected as Agniveer. The achievement of Surya Prakash will act as an inspiration for other students.

seminar on career prospects at dips

A seminar on career prospects in various fields and time management was organised in DIPS College (Co-Educational). KK Handoo, Director, DIPS Colleges, was the keynote speaker. He said time management was very important for them to learn various skills, while studying in college and identify their possible career paths. Talking about time management, he said, while studying in college, every student participates in various activities, so it was important that you make a calendar of your own, in which schedule a time for studies and other activities.

Trade Fair at hans raj vidyalaya

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya is organising “Fiesta-The Trade Fair-2023”. The trade fair will be presided over by Ramesh Arya, vice-president, DAVCMC, New Delhi. The Chief guest will be Bhushan Sharma, DGM, Circle Head, PNB, Civil Lines, Jalandhar, and YK Sud will be the guest of honour. In the valedictory ceremony, Sudhir Sharma, the famous philanthropist will be the chief guest and guest of honour will be advocate Ashok Pruthi. Punjabi Singers Vicki, Navjeet Gill and Shelly B will enthrall the audience with their performance. Principal Ajay Sareen told that special attraction of trade fair will be aa fashion show.

Annual Sports Meet at st soldier

To increase the interest of students in sports along with education, Annual Sports Meet was organised by St Soldier Divine Public School, Khambra, in which students of the primary wing participated on the guidelines of principal Rupinder Kaur. Cycle race, Biscuit eating, simple race, bengal race, football race, flag race, worm race were organised for the students. In cycle race, Daniel Gill stood first, Baljinder Singh second, Javin Sondhi third. Vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra appreciated the students.

Seminar on sustainable development

Initiating a discourse or Sustainable Development, PG Department of Commerce and Management of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised ICSSR-sponsored seminar on “Fostering Sustainable Investment Behaviour : A Paradigm Shift towards Green Economics Growth”. Prof Balwinder Singh, University School of Financial Studies, GNDU, Amritsar, presided over the seminar as the chief guest. Prof Rishi Raj Sharma, Associate Dean Department of Business Management, GNDU Regional Campus, Gurdaspur, graced the occasion as the keynote speaker. After this a series of technical sessions were held to deliberate upon the topic. In the valedictory session, Abhay Jain, associate professor, Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi, detailed on the concept of sustainable development and provided insights into the implementation of sustainable policies. Around 200 delegates took part in the seminar and presented thought provoking views. Minakshi Duggal Mehta presented the vote of thanks. The stage was hosted by Anjana Bhatia. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the faculty for successfully conducting the event.

Workshop on 3R principle organised

The NSS Unit of BLM Girls College, Nawanshahr, under the guidance of Taranpreet Kaur, principal, Ruby Bala coordinator NSS, Department of History and Sonia Angrish coordinator NSS, Department of Political Science in collaboration of Shri Krishna Youth Club organised an awareness workshop on its campus on '3R Principle' (Reduce-Reuse-Recycle) to achieve success under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Haryawal Punjab drive. Manoj Kumar of Haryawal Punjab addressed the students about the growing threat of plastic and rubber waste and how to control its impact. He informed the students that reducing, reusing and recycling is one sure way to do this.

