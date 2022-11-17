Folk singer Nachhatar Gill bereaved

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 16

Eminent folk singer Nachhatar Gill’s wife Dalwinder Kaur, 47, passed away on Wednesday. She hadn’t been keeping well lately.

Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, former MLA Mohan Lal Banga, Congress leader Ram Murthy Bhanoki, Bhai Manjit Singh and Punjabi singers Lakhbir Lakha, Amit Shukla, Buta Mohammad, Kamal Heer, Manmohan Waris, Mani Aujla, Manmeet Mevi, Gurjitpal Walia and his son Manveer Gill along with hundreds of people attended the funeral at crematorium along the Phagwara-Banga Road this afternoon.

Their daughter got married on November 14, while the marriage of their son was scheduled to be held on November 17. Now the marriage ceremony has been postponed to November 20.