Follow Ambedkar's ideals, youth urged

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 6

Jalandhar Development Authority Additional Chief Administrator (ACA) Jasbir Singh on Tuesday called upon the youth to be ambassadors of the ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar for carving out a society based on ideals of equality, communal harmony and brotherhood.

Addressing the gathering here at Doaba College on the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, the ACA said the ideology of Dr Ambedkar needs to be disseminated at every nook and corner of the society for which the youth could play a pivotal role. He said Baba Sahib’s entire life was dedicated to achieve the objectives of social justice, equality and emancipation of poor and downtrodden.

The ACA said Dr Ambedkar was one of the most towering personalities in the world. He further said that Indian Constitution was the result Dr Ambedkar’s hard work, dedication and far-sightedness.

Earlier, Dr Pardeep Bhandari, Principal, Doaba College, welcomed the dignitaries on the college premises. He also urged the students to follow the teachings of Baba Sahib in their lives to achieve higher ranks in their career. He also lauded the efforts of Advocate Darshan Singh from Constitution Awareness Organisation for holding this seminar.

On the occasion, Advocate Darshan Singh, Dr Surjit Lal, Dr Ashok Sahota, Professor Arvind Nanda, Jagdish Dalia, Dr Surinder Kalyan, Vijay Sabharwal, Advocate Mohan Lal Phillauria, Dr Nirmal Singh and Professor Ranjit Singh were present.