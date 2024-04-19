Food commission member checks mid-day meal quality in govt schools

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 18

Punjab State Food Commission member Vijay Dutt reviewed the mid-day meal scheme by conducting surprise checks at various government schools, anganwadis and ration depots in nearby villages of Chachoki and Tibbi in Phagwara today.

During checking, Dutt stressed upon the need to maintain mid-day meal food test register in schools, provide quality food to children and maintain cleanliness while preparing meals. He interacted with students and also ate the meal himself. The drinking water quality in schools was also checked. Dutt said that TDS (Total dissolved solids) in drinking water should be checked from time to time at those places where ROs was not provided.

Dutt also instructed that helpline numbers of the commission be displayed in schools. He said if any beneficiary had any complaint regarding the National Food Security Act, he could register his/her complaint on the commission’s helpline number 9876764545. He also directed that health check-up of students and medical check-up of mid-day meal workers in schools be conducted every six months.

#Phagwara