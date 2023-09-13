Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 12

Chetan Parkash Dhaliwal, member of the Punjab State Food Commission, inspected mid-day meal in various government schools and anganwadi centres of the district.

The member visited government schools in Mehatpur, Shahpur, Khanpur, Apra, MG Arya Girls Senior Secondary School, Government Elementary School, anganwadi centres in Moran, Rasoolpur and various depot holders. Dhaliwal took stock of the storage of grains, cleanliness and other facilities during the checking. He asked the authorities to maintain proper hygiene at mid-day meal kitchens.

He also asked them to ensure quality food to expecting women and lactating mothers at anganwadi centres. He directed the authorities to ensure health check-up of students twice a year.

He also interacted with midday meal staff and asked them to undergo health check-up regularly. He also asked the staff to display banners regarding government’s schemes of mid-day meal properly. The member also appealed people to contact on commission helpline number 9876764545 and email [email protected] for any kind of information.