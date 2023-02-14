Food safety team takes samples for lab analysis

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 13

A team of the Food Safety Department, Jalandhar, comprising District Health Officer Dr Reema Gogia, Food Safety Officers Robin Kumar and Neha Sharma inspected dairy and grocery shops in Sheikhan Bazar, Saidan Gate and other areas of the city today.

The team collected nine samples, including two samples of dairy products, two tea leaves, three pulses and one each of coffee-chicory mixture and mustard oil. Dr Gogia said the samples would be sent to the FDA Lab, Kharar, for analysis. She said checking would be continued in future also.

Besides, the food business operators were instructed to ensure hygienic condition of the premises and display food license on the premises. Dr Gogia said anyone found violating the food safety norms would not be spared.