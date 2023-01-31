Food service van flagged off at Red Cross Bhawan

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 30

With the aim of providing free food to the needy, the Jalandhar Red Cross Society, under Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, launched a food service van here today, in collaboration with NGO Aakhri Umeed Welfare Society.

Indradev Singh Minhas, the Secretary of the Red Cross Society, the Head of Unique Home-Jalandhar, and Aakhri Umeed Welfare Society president Jatinder Singh flagged off a food service van from the Red Cross Bhawan here today. The van will move around the city and provide cooked meals to the needy free of cost.

“Apart from this, needy and destitute people can also avail this service by calling on the mobile numbers 91155-60161, 62, 63, 64 and 65 issued by the organisation,” said Jatinder. He also thanked the Red Cross Society for their support and cooperation. He also urged other organisations to come forward for such public welfare activities.

Earlier, the Red Cross Society also distributed ration kits to tuberculosis (TB) patients. On the occasion, TB Officer Dr Ritu advised the patients to take regular medicines as per the doctor’s advice. She noted that the diagnosis and treatment of TB is free at government-run health institutions.