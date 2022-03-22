Football club celebrates World Water Day

Jalandhar, March 21
The Youth Football Club (YFC), Rurka Kalan celebrated the ‘World Water Day’ in collaboration with gram panchayat, Rurka Kalan, the Central Ground Water Board and Department of Soil and Water Conservation on the YFC campus on Monday.
Dr Sunil Kumar, regional director, Central Groundwater Board, North Western Region, Chandigarh, was the chief guest at the event. Others present on the occasion included Lupinder Kumar, Sub-Divisional Soil Conservation Officer, Jalandhar, and Amarjit Singh, Soil Conservation Officer, Phillaur.
Lupinder Kumar talked about the measures being taken by the government for water conservation at the government level.
Gurmangal Dass, president, YFC, Rurka Kalan, gave a presentation on water conservation and informed the guests about the work being done by gram panchayat, Rurka Kalan, and YFC to conserve water at the village level.
On the occasion, Kulwinder Kaur Kauldhar, Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat, Rurka Kalan, Members of Gram Panchayat, Member of Rotary Club Eco Rurka Kalan, farmers, and whole YFC staff members, volunteers from Nehru Youth Center Jalandhar etc. were present. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates
A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...
No news of survivors in China's plane crash yet; rescue efforts continue
The plane carried 123 passengers and 9 crew members
Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices
With the Omicron wave subsiding quickly, containment measure...
Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks
Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...
India is a bit shaky in terms of dealing with aggression of Putin, says Biden
On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations ...