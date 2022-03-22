Football club celebrates World Water Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 21

The Youth Football Club (YFC), Rurka Kalan celebrated the ‘World Water Day’ in collaboration with gram panchayat, Rurka Kalan, the Central Ground Water Board and Department of Soil and Water Conservation on the YFC campus on Monday.

Dr Sunil Kumar, regional director, Central Groundwater Board, North Western Region, Chandigarh, was the chief guest at the event. Others present on the occasion included Lupinder Kumar, Sub-Divisional Soil Conservation Officer, Jalandhar, and Amarjit Singh, Soil Conservation Officer, Phillaur.

Lupinder Kumar talked about the measures being taken by the government for water conservation at the government level.

Gurmangal Dass, president, YFC, Rurka Kalan, gave a presentation on water conservation and informed the guests about the work being done by gram panchayat, Rurka Kalan, and YFC to conserve water at the village level.

On the occasion, Kulwinder Kaur Kauldhar, Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat, Rurka Kalan, Members of Gram Panchayat, Member of Rotary Club Eco Rurka Kalan, farmers, and whole YFC staff members, volunteers from Nehru Youth Center Jalandhar etc. were present. —