Football matches to combat drug abuse

Nawanshahr, November 21

The district police will organise a football league to combat the drug menace and to encourage the youth towards sports. To keep the youth away from drugs and enhance their interest in sports, mega football league “Goal for Life” promotes sports, and also bike rallies will be organised under “Drive Against Drugs” to sensitise the youth about the ill-effects of drugs.

Dr Akhil Chaudhary, SSP, while addressing a press conference, said that the main objective of this football league was to encourage the youth to keep their lives away from drugs and upsurge their interest towards sports. The league would be organised from November 24 to December 7. As many as 16 teams from all over Punjab are going to participate in the football league and the matches of the league will be held in stadiums of different villages of the district so that maximum youth can be involved in sports activities.

The final match will be played at Sikh National College Stadium, Banga.

Similarly, in continuation of the drive against drugs, On November 29, the police will organise a bike rally at the district level to sensitise people about the detrimental effects of drugs wherein officers from the district and the public will participate. This bike rally will start from different sub-divisions.

A panel discussion of all the stakeholders, including academicians, psychiatrists, sportsmen, and social activists will be organised at KC College, Nawanshahr.

