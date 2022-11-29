Football tournament: Garhshankar, Panam to compete in final today

Garhshankar, November 28
The finals of the 13th annual football tournament organised by the Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Sports Club, Garhshankar, will be held tomorrow at Government Senior Secondary School, Garhshankar. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Club (Garhshankar) and Panam have reached the final.
Garhshankar defeated Samundra and Panam defeated Chakk Singha’s team in the village-level semi-final matches held today. PCS officer Paramjit Singh inaugurated the final competition of schools. In the school-level finals, Doaba Public School Parowal won the final by defeating the team of Khalsa School (Nawanshahr).
Club President Advocate Jasveer Singh Rai stated that some Punjab-style kabaddi matches would be organised for girls before the finals. Athletic competitions will be conducted for both, boys and girls. Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hair and Punjab Vidhansabha Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri will grace the prize distribution ceremony after the final matches as the chief guest and the guest of honour, respectively.
Today, on the fourth day of the game, Amrik Hamraj served as the stage manager. Jhalman Singh Bains, Balveer Singh Changiada, Jaswant Singh Bhattal and Shalinder Rana were present on the occasion, among others.
