For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 31

To elevate the voting process, the administration has set up 97 model booths across the district. Among these, nine are pink booths, exclusively managed by female staff and symbolised in pink theme, while one is exclusively for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), managed by PwD polling staff, another for youth, managed solely by young polling staff, and one designated as a green booth to raise awareness about the environment.

These model booths are meticulously designed to offer a seamless voting process, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities. About nine to 10 model booths have been set up across each of the nine assembly constituencies of Jalandhar, with a section transformed into pink, youth-oriented, PwD-friendly categories etc.

In these booths, the pink ones would be managed entirely by women, while the PwD booths underscore inclusivity and accessibility, demonstrating the capabilities of PwD in significant roles. Similarly, the youth-managed booths highlight the pivotal role of young individuals in the democratic process, nurturing a generation of actively engaged citizens.

During a visit to a few of these booths, it was seen that they were adorned beautifully with dupattas, flowers and decorative materials to inter-weave a festive ambience into the electoral process.

Apart from decoration, these booths are furnished with facilities such as air-conditioned rooms, tents, waiting areas, shamiana and refreshment stalls to enhance voter convenience. During a visit to one of the pink booths at HMV College, the entire area was seen adorned in a pink hue, complemented by pink flowers. A red carpet welcomed voters, a dedicated help desk was established, and e-car facilities were arranged for senior citizens.

Similarly, at SD College for Women, where both a model booth and a booth managed by young polling staff were set up, voters would be greeted with elaborate decorations and air-conditioned polling booths.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal emphasised the administration’s commitment to providing a comfortable and secure voting environment for all voters. “We have taken every precaution to ensure that the heat does not dissuade anyone from casting their vote,” he reiterated, underscoring the significance of voter participation and the collective endeavour to achieve a high turnout in the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.