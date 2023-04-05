Jalandhar: Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 4

Private schools in the district are allegedly flouting the state government’s orders directing private schools not to compel students to buy books, stationery, uniform and other stuff from the recommended shops. Despite the government order, private schools recommend at least 8-10 shops to purchase books, allege parents.

Take to social media Parents have taken to social media to voice their concerns about the high cost of book sets and the difficulty in finding shops that are on the recommended list.

Many parents have reported that despite at least 10 vendors’ names on the list, the book sets were mostly available at one particular shop, which points to the existence of a monopoly in the market.

With the start of a new academic session, parents have taken to social media to voice their concerns about the high cost of book sets and the difficulty in finding shops that are on the recommended list. Many parents have reported that despite at least 10 vendors’ names on the list, the book sets were mostly available at one particular shop, which points to the existence of a monopoly in the market.

According to a parent, who posted anonymously in a group on Facebook, expressed dissatisfaction with the recommended shops list, stating that of all the numbers shared in the list, only one or two are reachable, while the rest are either switched off or out of coverage area. He alleged though he visited all the shops on the list, he could find the books available at just one particular shop.

Kavish Mehta, another parent, said a book set for Class V costs between Rs 7,000 to 8,000, which beyond reach for many families. Similarly, Gurpreet Singh, who enrolled his daughter in nursery said a book store at Mai Hiran gate is selling the book set of class nursery having three books and four notebooks for nearly Rs 2,200, which is way too costly.

When contacted, principals of some reputed schools in the district, stated that they have handed over a list of recommended shops to parents, but purchasing from those shops is not mandatory. They said schools do not have any role in the sale of books, and the government’s orders were being strictly followed.

However, parents feel that the government’s guidelines remain on paper, and without any strict checks, private schools continue to take advantage of the situation.

Many parents have also shared their concerns regarding the high cost of education and related expenses, which has been a long-standing problem. They appealed to the government and Education Department to take decisive action to ensure that private schools do not exploit them and to make education more affordable and accessible for all.

DEO Gursharan Singh said so far no such complaints were received by his office. He said if any school is violating the government’s guidelines, parents can file complaints with the DEO office, and their identities would be kept confidential.

#private schools