Foreign, Indian artists converge to showcase skills

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 17

In a celebration of artistic collaboration and cultural exchange, 21 foreign and Indian artists have converged at DAV University to showcase ‘ArtEco’, an International Socio-cultural Art Project. The six-day endeavour, comprising workshops and an exhibition, will conclude on Wednesday.

As a highlight of the project, the talented artists offered live demonstrations of their work, culminating in a grand exhibition here on Tuesday. ‘ArtEco’ stands as a unique cultural celebration, featuring the participation of Russian artists, underscoring the event’s global appeal.

The distinguished roster of artists includes six accomplished artists from Russia — Irina Baranova, Bautina Anastasiia, Pushkareva Nikol, Galakhova Milana, Olga Levchenko, and Aksentiev Sergey. Those from the country are notable artists Harish Verma, Pankaj, Ghazal Pratap, and Sunil Kapoor.

While inaugurating the event, Dr Manoj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, DAV University, commended the artists for their dedication to both ecological preservation and heritage conservation. He said that ‘ArtEco’ would not only serve as a platform for artistic expression, but also as a catalyst for cultural exchange.

Shryansy Singh Manu, managing director of Shryansy International Art and Culture Organisation, expressed the project’s mission to sensitise students and youth to India’s rich cultural heritage and art. Shryansy International Art and Culture Organisation is co-oraganisers of the event in India.

On the first day of the workshop, the artists made a commitment to freehand live painting, with plans to conduct plain-air exercises at historical monuments in the days to come.