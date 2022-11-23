Forest Dept gets 88 acres vacated from encroachers

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 22

As part of the drive launched by the state government to get forest land vacated from illegal occupants, the Forest Department has got vacated 88 acres in Mehandipur and Thathiala villages falling under the Nawanshahr forest division.

Satinder Singh, Divisional Forest Officer, Nawanshahr, said as part of the drive initiated by the Forest and Wildlife Department against illegal occupants, it got demarcated its land ‘Total Survey Station’ (digital measurement). With the help of the district administration in both villages, took possession from the illegal occupants. Of the evacuated land, about 38 acres belong to Mehandipur village, while 50 acres to Thathiala village in the Rahon police station area.

He said that rest of 70 acres would soon be evacuated after filing a case in the court of SDM, Nawanshahr. The land taken in possession would be developed as the forest area after getting approved the plan sent to the department, said DFO Satinder Singh. As per the directions of RK Mishra, Principal Chief Conservator, Punjab; Basanta Raj Kumar, Chief Forest Conservator, Hills; and K Kanan, Conservator, Shivalik Circle, the Nawanshahr division already has vacated about 260 acres of forest land.

Stressing the drive would continue, the DFO told other illegal occupants to vacate forest land immediately otherwise stern legal action would be taken against them also. He said the action was taken with the help of police and civil administration without facing any protest.