Forest Dept to plant 9.5 lakh saplings in Bist circle: Minister

Our Correspondent

Phillaur, August 3

Punjab Forest and Wildlife Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Thursday said that as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his department would plant 9.5 lakh saplings across Bist circle during the ongoing monsoon season.

Ninety per cent of the plantation has already been completed in the circle and the remaining exercise will be over soon.

During a meeting held with officers of the Bist forest circle in Phillaur, Kataruchak said that 3.5 lakh saplings in Gurdaspur and Amritsar forest circles and 2.5 lakh saplings in Jalandhar circle were being planted. He said that instructions had already been issued to officers for ensuring proper upkeep of these saplings. He underscored the important role that trees play in preserving the environment, improving air quality, conserving water and soil health and said that the youth must become ambassadors of environmental conservation to make 'Green and Clean Punjab'.

The minister also stressed upon the maximum deployment of MGNREGA workers for the plantation to ensure that they continue to get employment. He also asked the officers to give utmost priority to plantation along highways and other state roads. Later, he also told the officials to submit the proposal of installing iron chain-link fencing along the forest border of Jalandhar division.

#Bhagwant Mann #Lal Chand Kataruchak #Monsoon