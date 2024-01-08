Form internal complaint panel, Dept tells DEOs

Jalandhar, January 7
The Punjab Education Department has directed District Education Officers (DEOs) of every district to ensure the constitution of an internal complaint committee and grievance redressal mechanism as per the provision of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
In a corrigendum to the officers, the department has ordered an internal complaint committee as per the PoSH Act. Apart from this, a proper procedure should be prescribed for submitting online complaints on the department website.
The department has asked the DEOs to constitute the committee before January 10 and provide the contact number and email id of every staff member.
