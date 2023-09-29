Former Akali sarpanch shot in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 28

SAD (Badal) leader and former sarpanch Surjit Singh Ankhi was shot dead in Meghowal Ganjeyan village today.

Two assailants who came on a motorcycle opened fire on Ankhi. He was seriously injured and was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. At present Ankhi’s wife is the sarpanch of the village. Ankhi had also once contested the Assembly elections on SAD (Amritsar) ticket and lost. After losing the election, he joined the SAD (Badal). Late this evening, he was present at a grocery shop in the village when two men riding a motorcycle came and stopped near him.

The attackers fired a series of bullets at Ankhi, which hit him in the chest and stomach. The attackers fled the spot after the incident. The people of the village immediately took the seriously injured Ankhi to a private hospital where after some time the doctors declared him dead. The police are investigating the matter.

