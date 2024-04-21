Former Congress minister Samra backs Channi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 20

Even as former Congress minister Amarjit Singh Samra had been opposing the candidature of ex-Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the latter visited his farm house on the Nakodar road to pacify him.

Channi went to meet Samra at his place along with MLA Pargat Singh, Nakodar halqa in-charge Dr Navjot Dahiya, DCC chief Rajinder Beri and party leader Happy Sandhu.

Samra, who earlier said that Charanjit Channi was an outsider and the party should pick a young leader from within Jalandhar, now said that he would support Channi.

Samra said he had supported Vikramjit as his father and deceased ex-MP Chadhary Santokh Singh was his close associate in the party for long. He had earlier said that he felt bad for Chaudhary family for not being taken into confidence, but after the step taken by Karamjeet Chaudhary joining the BJP, Samra has said he would stand with Channi now. He said he would no longer seek reconsideration of the ticket.

