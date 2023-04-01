Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 31

Former Deputy Commissioner of Police from Jalandhar, Rajinder Singh is likely to join the BJP on Saturday in the presence of Union Minister Gajendera Singh Shekhawat in Chandigarh.

Since he represents the SC community, he is likely to be the party’s choice for Jalandhar LS bypoll. Having retired from the Punjab Police two years back, Rajinder Singh had a long innings of his service in Jalandhar, including in the Commissionerate as well as in the Jalandhar rural area. Hence, he has good contacts in the district. He is also a President Medal awardee. He has been putting up in Jalandhar city, after retirement.