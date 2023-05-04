Former DGP felicitated by alma mater

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 3

The former Director General of Police (Prisons) from Kerala, Sudesh Kumar, was welcomed by the gram panchayat of his native Simbli village in Garhshankar. He was felicitated at a function organised in the village school, and was presented with a memento by the village and school management.

The sarpanch of the village, Amarjeet Singh Sahota, welcomed Kumar and expressed his pride in the accomplishments of someone from their village, achieving the highest position in the police services. The head of the school, Kiran Bains, also expressed her pride in Kumar, who rose to the post of DGP in Kerala after getting education from their school.

During his address, Kumar shared his belief in the importance of education and highlighted the need to take it seriously. He encouraged students to not let English language become a hindrance in their development. Kumar emphasised the importance of moral values and urged teachers to help inculcate them among students. DGP Kumar promised to raise a classroom in the senior secondary school of the village and to provide the necessary resources to the school.