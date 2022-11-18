Former mayor rues lack of upkeep in city

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 17

Senior BJP leader and former city mayor Arun Khosla today termed the functioning of the local Municipal Corporation as poor and alleged that public property worth crores was in a state of neglect due to the careless attitude of MC officials.

Khosla said that Union Minister of State Som Prakash spent crores during his two term as MLA from the Phagwara assembly constituency on beautification and providing civic amenities, but proper maintenance was not being done by the Municipal Corporation.

He said an auditorium was constructed in Phagwara at a cost of Rs 5 crore so that the corporation’s income could increase by renting it out and the people could also get a place with good facilities at a low rent to organise their events, but the auditorium located right in the middle of the city was lying neglected.

The former city mayor said apart from this, he had dedicated the spirit of national unity in the park in front of the rest house and installed a skyscraper Tricolour at a cost of Rs 11.60 lakh, but now only the pole was left. The Tricolour is visible only on ceremonial occasions like Independence Day and Republic Day.

The former mayor alleged that under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, five e-rickshaws which were received by the Central Government to carry garbage in the city were not in use and blamed the officials for this state of affairs. MC officials, however, could not be contacted for their views despite repeated attempts.