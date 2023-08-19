Former SAD dist chief Channi back into party fold

Jalandhar, August 18
Six years since he had quit the Shiromani Akali Dal when his rival in the party and ex-MLA Sarabjit Makkar had been given ticket from Jalandhar Cantonment Assembly seat, former district SAD chief Gurcharan Singh Channi on Friday joined back the party. Makkar had joined the BJP a few years back.
The joining took place after SAD chief Sukhbir Badal visited his place this afternoon. Known for strategising for the party in the Doaba region, Channi’s reinduction is expected to help strengthen the party again in the area. Armed with technical skills, he also used to manage the party’s election war room. The party had in 2016 also given him the responsibility as the Chairman of the District Planning Committee, Jalandhar.
Channi was working for the party as a loyalist for the past 30 years. He said that he would discharge his duties for the party in the area and hinted that there could be more joinings in the SAD in the days to come.
